Elizabeth Jane Bryant
Clarksville - Elizabeth Jane Bryant, 37, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019, at her residence.
Elizabeth was born on January 23, 1982, in Lexington, KY to Kurt Bryant and Cindy Briggs Bryant.
Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church with Rev. Jamie Mandrell officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home.
Elizabeth attended Bethlehem UMC, where she was active with the church choir. She was a member of the State Honor Choir, Hendersonville Select Chorus, and Select Soccer when she was in high school. She was a 4th generation avid reader and her book suggestions to Cindy will be missed. Elizabeth loved working in the yard with her flowers and plants. She was a loving daughter, mother, and sister.
Elizabeth is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Creson and Jane Briggs and paternal grandparents, Charles and Carolyn Bryant.
In addition to her parents, Elizabeth is survived by her son, Clayton Creson MacGregor; two brothers, William (Jacob DeLaune) Bryant and Paul (Paige) Bryant; two nephews, Hayden Bryant and Paxton Bryant; aunts and uncles, Charles (Nancy) Bryant Jr., Anna (Barry) Murray, Miriam (Jimmy) Winters, and Carter (Pam) Briggs; and sixteen first cousins.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department and the Montgomery County EMS for their support during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clayton's Scholarship Fund, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2019