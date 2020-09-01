1/1
Elizabeth Jo Hoagland
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Jo Hoagland

Clarksville - Elizabeth Jo Hoagland, age 93 of Clarksville, TN passed away August 30, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare.

Jo was born April 22, 1927 in Clarksville, TN to the late Turner Swell Hunter and Agnes Beatrice Jeannette Hunter. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles B. Hoagland; son, Charles H. Hoagland; grandson, Matthew Hendricks and sister Lucille Hunter Thomas.

Jo was a member of Madison Street United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the Willard Blue Sunday School Class. She was a 1945 graduate of Clarksville High and attended Austin Peay State University. She was a secretary for Haverling Central School in Bath, NY and the Chamber of Commerce in Salina, KS. She was also a life member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was also member of the P.E.O Sisterhood of Salina, KS, and the Student Club of Federation of Women's Club in Clarksville, TN.

Jo is survived by her daughters, Vickie (Dick) Baker and Karen Hoagland; grandchildren, Erin (Cary) Gaynor, Jessica Duniway, Brian Hendricks, Charles T. Hoagland, Aeon D. Hoagland and seven great grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will be held September 12, 2020 at 12 PM at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. Visitation will be September 12, 2020 from 10 AM until the hour of service. Interment will be held at a later date at Gypsum Hill Cemetery in Salina, KS.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Madison Street United Methodist Church, 319 Madison St, Clarksville, TN 37040

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Sep. 1 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved