|
|
Elizabeth "Lib" Laida
Clarksville - Elizabeth Browning Laida, age 96, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019 at First Baptist Church with Dr. Felts Dent and Rev. Cal Hampton officiating. She will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery.
Lib's family will receive friends on Saturday, November 30 from 3 to 6 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and again on Sunday, December 1 from 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Clarksville.
Lib entered into this life on July 17, 1923 in Sumter, South Carolina, daughter to the late Dr. Dilllard O. Browning and Cornelia Smith Browning. Lib grew up in Nashville and after her primary education went on to attend and graduate from Bob Jones University. Following graduation, Lib taught Speech and Drama there. However, Lib's biggest passion was for her family and most of all for her Lord. She was a supportive Pastor's wife to her husband, Dr. John David Laida, for over 70 years. She was also a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Clarksville where she was a Sunday School Teacher and also supported her husband's ministry during his tenure.
Lib was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Dr. John David Laida. Survivors include her daughters, Deborah (Richard) Sawyer, Susan (Ed) Maywald, Connie (Kirk) Stem, and Gayle (Jeff) Cates; grandchildren, Elizabeth Grace (Jerome) Hertweck, Marilyn (Sam) Yahel, Jessie (Mat) Gladden, John Paul Maywald, David (Brandy) Cates, and Michael Cates; and six great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church Missions Fund, 435 Madison St., Clarksville, TN 37040. Condolences may be made to Lib's family at NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019