1/1
Elizabeth Marie Hestle Gassaway
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Marie Hestle Gassaway

Shelbyville - Funeral services for Elizabeth Marie Hestle Gassaway, age 48, of the Wheel Community, will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Edgemont Baptist Church with Pastor Steve Murphree officiating and Laurie Toone speaking. Burial will follow at Jones Cemetery. Elizabeth passed from this life Thursday, November 26, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at Edgemont Baptist Church.

Family request that masks be worn during services.

Born Nov. 2, 1972, in Clarksville, TN she was the daughter of Nancy Pennington Hestle and the late Judge Jack Hestle, and is preceded in death by grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Neal Pennington, John Jackson & Martha Hestle Best, and Mr. & Mrs. Emmerson Mayo; also great grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Norman Smith, Jr.

Elizabeth graduated class of 1990 from Clarksville High School and received bachelors' degree in animal science and special education from Middle Tennessee State University. She was a special education teacher, owned and operated Mad Hatter Store, and held certifications for; NARHA Riding Instructor, and Equitation Instructor. She was a pleasure horse enthusiast, competing and winning multiple world and world grand championships; most notable, the Western Trail World Championship, and English Trail World Championship both while riding "Playin' Hooky". She was a member of New Beginnings Baptist Church and attended World Outreach Church. She was a wonderful and loving wife, daughter, mother, and friend. Her faith in God was unbreakable and strengthened everyone who knew her.

She is survived by: her loving husband of 20 years, Mitchell Gassaway of the Wheel Community; mother, Nancy Hestle of Clarksville; step-son, Mason (Amy Beth) Gassaway of Shelbyville; and granddaughter, Madi Beth Gassaway.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to New Beginnings Baptist Church by mail: P.O. Box 148 Shelbyville, TN 37162.

Doak-Howell Funeral Home is serving the family.

www.doakhowellfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Leaf-Chronicle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved