Elizabeth Marie Hestle GassawayShelbyville - Funeral services for Elizabeth Marie Hestle Gassaway, age 48, of the Wheel Community, will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Edgemont Baptist Church with Pastor Steve Murphree officiating and Laurie Toone speaking. Burial will follow at Jones Cemetery. Elizabeth passed from this life Thursday, November 26, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family.Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at Edgemont Baptist Church.Family request that masks be worn during services.Born Nov. 2, 1972, in Clarksville, TN she was the daughter of Nancy Pennington Hestle and the late Judge Jack Hestle, and is preceded in death by grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Neal Pennington, John Jackson & Martha Hestle Best, and Mr. & Mrs. Emmerson Mayo; also great grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Norman Smith, Jr.Elizabeth graduated class of 1990 from Clarksville High School and received bachelors' degree in animal science and special education from Middle Tennessee State University. She was a special education teacher, owned and operated Mad Hatter Store, and held certifications for; NARHA Riding Instructor, and Equitation Instructor. She was a pleasure horse enthusiast, competing and winning multiple world and world grand championships; most notable, the Western Trail World Championship, and English Trail World Championship both while riding "Playin' Hooky". She was a member of New Beginnings Baptist Church and attended World Outreach Church. She was a wonderful and loving wife, daughter, mother, and friend. Her faith in God was unbreakable and strengthened everyone who knew her.She is survived by: her loving husband of 20 years, Mitchell Gassaway of the Wheel Community; mother, Nancy Hestle of Clarksville; step-son, Mason (Amy Beth) Gassaway of Shelbyville; and granddaughter, Madi Beth Gassaway.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to New Beginnings Baptist Church by mail: P.O. Box 148 Shelbyville, TN 37162.Doak-Howell Funeral Home is serving the family.