Ella McCrosky Obituary
Ella McCrosky

Woodlawn - Ella Lee McCrosky, age 83, of Woodlawn, passed away April 1, 2019, at Spring Meadows Healthcare Center.

A private family burial will be held at First Baptist Church of Woodlawn Cemetery.

She entered this life on September 12, 1935, in Stewart County, TN to the late Douglas and Kitty Jackson Mullins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Lee McCrosky. She attended First Baptist Church of Woodlawn.

Survivors include her daughter, Pam (Jimmy) Shepherd; grandson, James Kenneth (Brandy) Shepherd; great-grandson, Jamison Wayne Shepherd; sister, Shirley Creamer, and brother, Nathan Douglas Mullins.

On-line condolences may be made at NaveFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2019
