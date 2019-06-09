Ellen Maxine Hall Lee



Clarksville - Ellen Maxine Hall Lee, age 91, of Clarksville, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at her residence.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.



The family will receive friends Monday, June 10, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. and again Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.



Ellen entered into this life on February 14, 1928 in Morgan County, TN to the late Talt and Stella Sexton Hall. She was a Baptist and worked at Royal York Hotel, Booster Manufacturing, and spent 24 years working for the Clarksville Montgomery County School System.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Lee, Jr.; son, Gordon Lee III, a granddaughter, and a grandson.



Survivors include her children, Robert (Patricia) Lee, Charles (Brenda) Heatherly and Diana (Pete) Alves; daughter-in-law, Regina Fay Lee, 10 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren.



Pallbearers will be Gordon Lee IV, Brandon Smith, Justin Lee, Michael Suiter, Phillip Heatherly, and Tim Heatherly.



Published in The Leaf Chronicle on June 9, 2019