Elmer L. "Bag" Bagwell



Clarksville - Age 78 of Clarksville passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Viewing Thursday, July 9, 2020 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home Funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m. with immediate family at Foston Memorial Chapel.



He was born September 13, 1941 in Clarksville to James Bagwell, Sr and Otha Mae Northington Bagwell. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, James Bagwell, Jr, Robert Wayne Bagwell, Billie Joe Bagwell, Nan Lucille Bagwell Mathews, Rev. Charles Edward Bagwell, Michael Dane Bagwell and Billy Boyd Mallory. He was a founder member of the Dragons Motorcycle Club and a member of Edgefield Missionary Baptist Church.



He leaves to cherish his memories wife, Marva Mae Bagwell; daughters, Patricia Greene, Clarksville, TN, Melissa Bagwell, Sunrise FL, LeTish Weber, LaMia Moody- Embry and Teleah Payne-Jackson all of Lansing, MI; sons, Elmer L. Bagwell, Jr, Ft. Lauderdale, FL and Tony Greene, Clarksville, TN; sister, Ruthie Osborne; brother, Raymond (Virginia) Bagwell, 20 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Live streaming of funeral service 12:00 p.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020 via Foston Funeral Home Facebook.



