Elsie Louise Primm
Clarksville - Elsie Louise Primm, age 91, of Clarksville, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, at AHC Clarksville.
Elsie was born October 20, 1928, in Allensville, KY, to the late Robert Curtis Small and Allie Mildred Hightower Small. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Carl Primm; son, Phillip Primm; daughter, Pamela Sue Taylor; and brother, William Taylor Small.
Elsie was a hairstylist, who enjoyed working from her home and taking care of clients. She was a charter member of Hilldale Church of Christ and was always very active in the congregation, and taught many children's Bible classes through the years. Mrs. Primm was also a member of the Ladies Bowling League.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, February 10, at 11:00 AM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Bro. Steve Kirby officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, February 9, from 3:00 to 6:00 PM, and Monday, February 10, from 10:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Elsie is survived by seven grandchildren, Stephanie Wilson, Shari Kelly, Jason Taylor, Shane Primm, Cheyenne Primm, Sarah Jaggers, and Justin Jaggers; and eight great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hilldale Church of Christ, 501 Highway 76, Clarksville, TN 37043.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020