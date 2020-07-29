Elva "Butsy" Eugene Miller
Clarksville - Elva "Butsy" Eugene Miller, age 74, of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at St. Thomas Midtown Hospital.
Elva was born January 9, 1946, in Pollocksville, NC, to the late William B. Miller and Edith Johnson Miller. He was also preceded in death by one brother, William Miller; and three sisters, Thelma Chavis, Clementine McEachem, and Inez Dove.
He was a retired US Army veteran, having served 22 years, and a member of Greater Missionary Baptist Church.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, August 3, at 11:00 AM, at Greater Missionary Baptist Church, with Pastor Willie Freeman officiating. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be Monday, August 3, from 10:00 AM until the hour of service, at the church.
Elva is survived by his wife, Haeng Cha Miller; two sons, Michael Miller and Jimmy Eugene (Angel) Miller; two daughters, Theresa Ann (Anthony) Carter and Linda (Ronald) Sampson; eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com
