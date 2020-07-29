1/1
Elva Eugene "Butsy" Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elva "Butsy" Eugene Miller

Clarksville - Elva "Butsy" Eugene Miller, age 74, of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at St. Thomas Midtown Hospital.

Elva was born January 9, 1946, in Pollocksville, NC, to the late William B. Miller and Edith Johnson Miller. He was also preceded in death by one brother, William Miller; and three sisters, Thelma Chavis, Clementine McEachem, and Inez Dove.

He was a retired US Army veteran, having served 22 years, and a member of Greater Missionary Baptist Church.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, August 3, at 11:00 AM, at Greater Missionary Baptist Church, with Pastor Willie Freeman officiating. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be Monday, August 3, from 10:00 AM until the hour of service, at the church.

Elva is survived by his wife, Haeng Cha Miller; two sons, Michael Miller and Jimmy Eugene (Angel) Miller; two daughters, Theresa Ann (Anthony) Carter and Linda (Ronald) Sampson; eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jul. 29 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved