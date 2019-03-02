|
|
Emily Cawley
Clarksville - Emily Doris Marie Cawley, age 66 of Clarksville, passed away at 8:04am on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Clarksville Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born on February 7, 1953 in Boston, Massachusetts to James and Lillian (Cuilla) Donnelly who precede her in death.
Ms. Cawley was a devoted mother to her two daughters who survive, Kellie (Steve) Finnch of Big Rock, TN and Cynthia (Leland) Hayes of Southside, TN. Emily was also a doting and loving grandmother to her beloved 5 grandchildren; Zachary, Brayden, Jacob, Jackson, and Harper.
Tennessee Cremation Care has been entrusted with Ms. Cawley's care. Online condolences may be left at www.tennesseecremation.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 2, 2019