Services
Tennessee Cremation Care
413 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
931-553-1660
Resources
More Obituaries for Emily Cawley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily Cawley


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Emily Cawley Obituary
Emily Cawley

Clarksville - Emily Doris Marie Cawley, age 66 of Clarksville, passed away at 8:04am on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Clarksville Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born on February 7, 1953 in Boston, Massachusetts to James and Lillian (Cuilla) Donnelly who precede her in death.

Ms. Cawley was a devoted mother to her two daughters who survive, Kellie (Steve) Finnch of Big Rock, TN and Cynthia (Leland) Hayes of Southside, TN. Emily was also a doting and loving grandmother to her beloved 5 grandchildren; Zachary, Brayden, Jacob, Jackson, and Harper.

Tennessee Cremation Care has been entrusted with Ms. Cawley's care. Online condolences may be left at www.tennesseecremation.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now