Emily Martin Carney
Clarksville - Emily Martin Carney, age 67, of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center surrounded by family and friends after a prolonged battle with cancer.
Emily was born January 15, 1953, in Clarksville, TN, to the late Maurice Milton Martin and Julia Graden Martin. She is a graduate of Clarksville High School, Vanderbilt University (BA) and Austin Peay State University (MA).
Mrs. Carney was a treasured teacher with the Fort Campbell School System, retiring in 2015 after 40 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Clarksville where she taught Sunday School for many years. Emily was a member of Pi Beta Phi Fraternity for Women, Clarksville Junior Auxiliary, and volunteered within the Clarksville community and First Baptist Church. She showed us all how to live with uncertainty - with grace and humor. Emily's infectious laugh, playful spirit and animated personality brought happiness and comfort to many. The consummate teacher, she always showing us the way, guiding us all in her unwavering faith.
A Celebration of Life Service will be Sunday, March 8, at 2:00 PM, at First Baptist Church, Grace Chapel, with Dr. Roger Freeman and Rev. Cannon Elizabeth Rankin Geitz officiating. Private graveside service will follow at a later time. Visitation will be Saturday, March 7, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, and Sunday, March 8, from 1:00 PM until the hour of service, at the church.
Emily is survived by her husband of 45 years, District Attorney General John Wesley Carney, Jr.; daughter, Julia Elizabeth Carney (Washington, DC); son, John Wesley Carney, III (Clarksville); sister, Margaret Nelle Utley (Greg; Clarksville); and brother, William "Bill" C. Martin (Nashville).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 435 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; or Montgomery County Child Advocacy, 1030 Cumberland Heights Road, Clarksville, TN 37040.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020