Emma "Roe" Dvoracek
Clarksville - Emma Rowena "Roe" Dvoracek age 78, formerly of Newport TN; passed away December 4, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Speight officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 12 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Jim and Margaret Rea, husband, Gilbert Dvoracek, daughter, Printha Rakes, son, Carter Bryant, Jr., and grandson, Jesse Jones.
She is survived by daughters, Donna (Lonzie) Brewer, Mary Jones, Rebecca (Philip) Grasty, Jenny Britt; sons, Billy (Alicia) Bryant, Mike (Maria) Bryant, and Ron Dvoracek; sister, Alma Lou (Wayne) Lafollette; grandchildren, Taylia, Jason, Emily, Michael Don, Joey, Michelle, Katie, Alex, Stedson, Teresa Marie, and Michaela, eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019