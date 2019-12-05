Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Riverview Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Dvoracek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma "Roe" Dvoracek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emma "Roe" Dvoracek Obituary
Emma "Roe" Dvoracek

Clarksville - Emma Rowena "Roe" Dvoracek age 78, formerly of Newport TN; passed away December 4, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Speight officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 12 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Jim and Margaret Rea, husband, Gilbert Dvoracek, daughter, Printha Rakes, son, Carter Bryant, Jr., and grandson, Jesse Jones.

She is survived by daughters, Donna (Lonzie) Brewer, Mary Jones, Rebecca (Philip) Grasty, Jenny Britt; sons, Billy (Alicia) Bryant, Mike (Maria) Bryant, and Ron Dvoracek; sister, Alma Lou (Wayne) Lafollette; grandchildren, Taylia, Jason, Emily, Michael Don, Joey, Michelle, Katie, Alex, Stedson, Teresa Marie, and Michaela, eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now