Emma Kinne

Erin - Emma Lee Kinne, age 85 of Erin, TN, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Houston County Community Hospital.

Emma entered this life on February 13, 1933 to Mr. Corbett Wilkinson and Mrs. Annie HillIard Wilkinson in Dover Tennessee.

In addition to her parents, Emma was preceded in death by her husband Donald Kinne.

Survivors include two daughters Paula Wall and Llewellyn Jebelian, one grandchild Courtney, and one great grandchild Ella.

Emma was a long time member of Erin United Methodist church.

A Memorial Service will be arranged at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Signature Health Care Activity Fund.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, (931) 289-4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Feb. 8, 2019
