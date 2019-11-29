Resources
Emma Lene Ferguson

Clarksville - Age 85 of Clarksville passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Visitation Sunday, December 1, 2019 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Homegoing Service 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 2, 2019 at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Nashville National Cemetery, Madison, TN.

She was born December 16,1933 to Charley E. Haynes and Alice Pearlie Scott Yarbrough. She is preceded in death by her husband, Royster V. L. Ferguson and her parents. She was a 1952 graduated of Historic Burt High School. She was a member of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church where she served with the Mothers' Ministry and former member of the Mass Choir.

She leaves to cherish her loving memories daughters, Carmen Baggett, Gallatin, TN, Sonya (R.C.) Leavelle, Clarksville, TN; son, Bruce (Shanta) Ferguson; brother, Walter Woody (Elizabeth) Evans, Clarksville, TN; sister, Trevor Hooks, Hopkinsville, KY and 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
