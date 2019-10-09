|
|
Emma Lou Smith
Dover - Emma Lou (Brunson) Smith, age 86, of Dover, Tennessee, passed away at her home on Sunday, October 6, 2019. She was born June 26, 1933 to the late Maurice and Eunice Ezell Brunson.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Carl Smith, and her son, Gregory Smith. She is survived by her son, Steve (Barbara) Smith, Dover, TN, daughter, Susan (Glenn) Earhart, Dover, TN, sister, Janell Jones, Dover, TN, grandchildren, Brian Smith, Tyler Smith, Dane Smith, Matthew Earhart, Cole Earhart, Morgan Earhart, and great grandchildren, Whitley and Ayden Smith.
The funeral service will be at 2:00 pm Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Anglin Funeral Home, officiated by George Miller. Burial will follow at Smith Cemetery in Big Rock, TN. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 9th from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. Pallbearers will be Brian Smith, Tyler Smith, Dane Smith, Matthew Earhart, Cole Earhart, and Marty Smith.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Oct. 9, 2019