Services
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Concord Missionary Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Concord Missionary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Eng. Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eng. Gary Lewis


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eng. Gary Lewis Obituary
Eng. Gary Lewis

Clarksville - Age 57 of Clarksville passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019. Visitation Friday, December 20, 2019 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.at Concord Missionary Baptist Church with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Concord Missionary Baptist Church. Celebration of Life 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Concord Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Woodlawn Elizabeth Church Cemetery.

He was born February 1, 1962 in Pembroke, KY to Milan Lewis and Loretta Clark Lewis. Gary was a 1980 graduate of Northwest High School and was employed with Clarksville Fire Department as a Engineer for 28 years and a member of Woodlawn Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church.

He leaves to cherish his memories, daughter, Leah Lewis; son, Brandon Young both of Clarksville, TN; devoted mother, Loretta Lewis, Clarksville, TN; grandchildren, Landon, London and Jeremiah Warfield; sister, Vickie Lewis (Roger) Wilson, Clarksville, TN and Kim Lewis (Steve) Glenn, Romulus, MI; brother, Timothy Lewis, Clarksville, TN; aunts, Shirley Simpson, Paulette Lewis, Juanita (Ricky) Smith, Pat Lewis and Annie Osborne; uncles, Wilber Eugene (Rachel) Lewis, Robert (Rita) Lewis, Joseph (Gloria) Lewis, Orville (Carol) Lewis, Rev. Robert Clark and Ed Clark and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eng.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -