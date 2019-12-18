|
Eng. Gary Lewis
Clarksville - Age 57 of Clarksville passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019. Visitation Friday, December 20, 2019 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.at Concord Missionary Baptist Church with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Concord Missionary Baptist Church. Celebration of Life 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Concord Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Woodlawn Elizabeth Church Cemetery.
He was born February 1, 1962 in Pembroke, KY to Milan Lewis and Loretta Clark Lewis. Gary was a 1980 graduate of Northwest High School and was employed with Clarksville Fire Department as a Engineer for 28 years and a member of Woodlawn Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church.
He leaves to cherish his memories, daughter, Leah Lewis; son, Brandon Young both of Clarksville, TN; devoted mother, Loretta Lewis, Clarksville, TN; grandchildren, Landon, London and Jeremiah Warfield; sister, Vickie Lewis (Roger) Wilson, Clarksville, TN and Kim Lewis (Steve) Glenn, Romulus, MI; brother, Timothy Lewis, Clarksville, TN; aunts, Shirley Simpson, Paulette Lewis, Juanita (Ricky) Smith, Pat Lewis and Annie Osborne; uncles, Wilber Eugene (Rachel) Lewis, Robert (Rita) Lewis, Joseph (Gloria) Lewis, Orville (Carol) Lewis, Rev. Robert Clark and Ed Clark and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019