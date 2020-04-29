|
|
Eric "T" Burnett, Sr.
Clarksville - Age 63, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Vanderbilt Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born August 26, 1956 in Trenton, NJ to Wallace & Geraldine Burnett. He was a graduate of Memphis Area Tech. School and was co-owner of Dental Prosthetic Laboratory where he was a certified Dental Tech for over 25 years. He is survived by wife of over 41 years Diane Burnett, children, Erica Burnett, Jasey Burnett, Eric, Jr.(Amaris) Burnett 5 grandchildren a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, May, 1, 2020, 5-7pm, at Hooker Funeral Home. Funeral Service Saturday 2pm at Hooker Funeral Home. Burial in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020