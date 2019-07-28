|
Eric Scott Hardy
Clarksville - Eric Scott Hardy, age 26, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Tennova Healthcare.
Eric was born February 25, 1993, in Clarksville, TN, to Michael "Mike" Hardy and Jill Whitlow Hardy. He was a carpenter and a member of the United Heathens Motorcycle Club.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, July 28, at 3:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Jamie Mandrell officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, July 28, from 1:00 PM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
In addition to his parents, Eric is survived by two daughters, Lillee Dawn Hardy and Excee Renee Hardy, both of Clarksville; brother, Michael (Brent) Thelen of Pittsburgh, PA; paternal grandmother, Juanita June Hardy of Clarksville; maternal grandmother, Ione Louise Whitlow of Clarksville; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins, including numerous extended family in Ft. Worth, TX and Tulsa, OK.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on July 28, 2019