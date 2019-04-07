Services
Service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Erika O'Bryant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erika O'Bryant


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Erika O'Bryant Obituary
Erika O'Bryant

Clarksville - Erika Elfriede (Zapp) O'Bryant 79, Clarksville, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Community Hospice Bailey Family Center in St Augustine, Florida. The service and burial will be held April 12, 2019 at 1:00 pm. At Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. She was born September 16, 1939 in Kaiserslautern Germany, Daughter of the late Fritz Zapp and Maria Klingel Zapp. She was preceded in death by her husband of Fifty years, Charles Eugene O'Bryant Sr.

Survivors include a son, Charles Eugene O'Bryant Jr (Lieselotte O'Bryant) of St. Augustine Florida; daughter, Rebecca Ann Jones, (Mike Jones), both of Clarksville; three grandchildren, Natasha O'Bryant, Anthony O'Bryant, and Michael Jones Jr. and four great-grandchildren, Garrett Harstin, Aiden O'Bryant, Brady O'Bryant and Bailey Bradford Jones.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.