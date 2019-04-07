|
|
Erika O'Bryant
Clarksville - Erika Elfriede (Zapp) O'Bryant 79, Clarksville, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Community Hospice Bailey Family Center in St Augustine, Florida. The service and burial will be held April 12, 2019 at 1:00 pm. At Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. She was born September 16, 1939 in Kaiserslautern Germany, Daughter of the late Fritz Zapp and Maria Klingel Zapp. She was preceded in death by her husband of Fifty years, Charles Eugene O'Bryant Sr.
Survivors include a son, Charles Eugene O'Bryant Jr (Lieselotte O'Bryant) of St. Augustine Florida; daughter, Rebecca Ann Jones, (Mike Jones), both of Clarksville; three grandchildren, Natasha O'Bryant, Anthony O'Bryant, and Michael Jones Jr. and four great-grandchildren, Garrett Harstin, Aiden O'Bryant, Brady O'Bryant and Bailey Bradford Jones.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2019