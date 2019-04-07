Services
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Lee Thompson Ii


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ernest Lee Thompson Ii Obituary
Ernest Lee Thompson II

Indian Mound - Ernest Lee Thompson II, age 56, of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Ernest was born August 6, 1962, in Spokane, WA, to the late Ernest Lee Thompson I and Margaret Parater Thompson. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Dawn Thompson.

Mr. Thompson was a retired US Army veteran, having served 21 years.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will take place at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, in Hopkinsville.

Ernest is survived by his wife, Karen Cooper Thompson; two sons, Donnie Calvery of League City, TX and Jeremiah Fagan of Central City, AR; two daughters, Ashley Calvery of League City, TX and Tausha Glasscock of Woodlawn, TN; six siblings, Dottie Farina of California, Delores Thompson of Utah, Denise Laucke of West Virginia, Donna Nielson of Washington, Debrah Milner of Washington, and Deanna Mitchell of Washington; six grandchildren; and one great grandchild.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now