Ernest Lee Thompson II
Indian Mound - Ernest Lee Thompson II, age 56, of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Ernest was born August 6, 1962, in Spokane, WA, to the late Ernest Lee Thompson I and Margaret Parater Thompson. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Dawn Thompson.
Mr. Thompson was a retired US Army veteran, having served 21 years.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will take place at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, in Hopkinsville.
Ernest is survived by his wife, Karen Cooper Thompson; two sons, Donnie Calvery of League City, TX and Jeremiah Fagan of Central City, AR; two daughters, Ashley Calvery of League City, TX and Tausha Glasscock of Woodlawn, TN; six siblings, Dottie Farina of California, Delores Thompson of Utah, Denise Laucke of West Virginia, Donna Nielson of Washington, Debrah Milner of Washington, and Deanna Mitchell of Washington; six grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2019