|
|
Ernest Malone
Clarksville - Age 81, passed away August 27, 2019, born Ermous Malone in Gloucester La. son of Hilliard & Ruth Malone, sibling, Leslie, John Henry, Lemon, Ralph Eugene, James Wilson, Walter Rogers, Ida Marie, and Vic Cardell Malone of Madera, California. He was graduated from Union H. S., then joined the National Guard. MSG Malone served in the US Army for 25 years before retiring from the 101st Airborne Division Forces Command at Fort Campbell KY. Ermous studied accounting at A.P.S.U also pledged Alpha Sigma Phi. He was first married to Dorothy Williams of Gary, Indiana. He later married Barbara Wilson of Nashville, TN., and gained adopted son John, step children; Anthony, Dorothea, Elliott, Fred and a host of grandchildren. A loving daughter Kimberly(James) Malone Edwards & (Mother-Delores Moses). Funeral Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, 11am at Walnut Grove M.B. Church. Pastor Livingston, Eulogist, Burial in Ky. Veterans West Cemetery. Hooker Funeral Home.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 4, 2019