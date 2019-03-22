|
|
Ernest Therrell Burkes
Clarksville - Tech Sgt. (Retired) Ernest Therrell Burkes, age 88, of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at his residence.
Ernest was born July 28, 1930, in Laural, MS, to the late Ellis Theodore Burkes and Effie Lucille Shirah Burkes.
Ernest was a retired US Air Force veteran and later retired as a mail clerk from the US Postal Service.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, March 23, at 11:00 AM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Bro. Joey Myers officiating. Entombment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, March 22, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM, and Saturday, March 23, from 10:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Ernest is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ella Jean Powers Burkes; son, Floyd (Janet) Burkes of Clarksville; two daughters, Linda Wells of Clarksville and Jewel (James) Simmons of Springfield, TN; two sisters, Luenette Bambusche of Vale, CA and Mary Nell Bernard of Indianapolis, IN; four grandchildren, Sean Burkes, Cody Wells, Casey Wells, and Adam Simmons; and seven great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Sean Burkes, Cody Wells, Adam Simmons, Neil Bowling, James Simmons, and Floyd Burkes.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2019