Erva Jean "Bootsie" Hutchison
1931 - 2020
Erva Jean "Bootsie" Hutchison

Clarksvile - Age 88, passed away October 29, 2020 at her residence. She was born December 16, 1931 in Clarksville to Lurton Stewart and Cora Amount Stewart both preceded her in death. She was a 1950 graduate of Historic Burt High School. She was a member of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. "Bootsie" was also preceded in death by her Sons- Donnie Long and Dr. Ronald Smith; Grandsons- Anthony Shamell, Tierez Hutchison, Vincent Perry and Cedric Hutchison, Jr. She is survived by children- Charlotte Strickland of Lakewood, WA, Connie (Robert) Clark, Robin (Roy) Hutchison, Mark (Vanessa) Hutchison, Krystal Hutchison, Stephanie (Tyrone) Burney, Jason (Veronica) Hutchison, Kevin Hutchison all of Clarksville, TN, Rhonda (Leodis) Moore of Indianapolis, IN, Cedric (Patty) Hutchison of Marietta, GA, Fonda Malone of Memphis, TN, Rhonda Perry, Eufonda (Ron) Eldridge, Latesa Hutchison of Clarksville, TN; a host of grand & great grand children other relatives & friends. Visitation Wednesday, November 4, 2020, 2-7 at Hooker Funeral Home. Funeral Thursday 2pm at Greater Missionary Baptist Church 450 Ringgold Rd. Pastor Willie Freeman, Officiant, Pastor Richard Scott, Eulogist. Interment Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Hooker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.




Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Hooker Funeral Home
NOV
5
Funeral
02:00 PM
Greater Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
931-645-6435
