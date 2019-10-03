|
|
Essie Harris
Clarksville - Age 91 passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Visitation Friday, October 4, 2019 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Foston Memorial Chapel. Interment Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
She was born May 2, 1928 in Clarksville, TN to Sanford Thomas and Precious McGregor Thomas. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert K. Harris, daughter, Ermia Eiland, son, Charles W. Thomas, grandson, Brandon Capers, sisters, Ora M. Wardell and Daisy Thomas, brothers, Samuel Thomas, James Thomas and Buford Thomas. She was a member of Good Hope Baptist Church.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories daughters, Joyce (Timothy) Capers, Madison, AL and Patricia (John) Elder, Savannah, GA; son, Robert K. Harris, Jr, Athens, AL and 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Oct. 3, 2019