Services
Taylor Funeral Home
214 North Main Street
Dickson, TN 37055
(615) 446-2808
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
214 North Main Street
Dickson, TN 37055
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
214 North Main Street
Dickson, TN 37055
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
214 North Main Street
Dickson, TN 37055
View Map
Cumberland Furnace - Funeral services for Esther Mae Cherry Baggett, age 80 of Cumberland Furnace, will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from the chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Bro. Dwayne Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Edwards Cemetery on Little Barton's Creek Road. Visitation with the family will be on Monday from 4 until 8 p.m. and on Tuesday from noon until time of service. For those desiring, memorials may be made to , Autism Awareness, or to s. Mrs. Baggett died Saturday morning, May 4th at NHC, Dickson.

Mrs. Baggett was the daughter of the late T. I. and Sadie Trawick Cherry. She was a homemaker and attended Slayden Baptist Church. She loved gardening and flowers and loved providing for her family. Esther was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Harold Ray Baggett, and her son, Bobby Ray Baggett.

Survivors include her son, Randal Baggett (Margaret) of Cumberland Furnace; her daughter, Melinda Baggett Carroll of Dickson; a sister, Ann Hayes of Clarksville; three grandchildren, Jeramie Baggett, Jonathon Baggett, and Elizabeth Carroll; two great-grandchildren, Daniel Baggett and Abbigail Baggett.

Arrangments are under the direction of Taylor Funeral Home 615-446-2808 TaylorSince1909.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 6, 2019
