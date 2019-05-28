|
Ethelene Luton
Big Rock - Ms. Ethelene M. Luton, age 93 of Big Rock, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Ahava Healthcare, Clarksville, TN. She was born May 9, 1926 in Stewart County, TN daughter of the late George and Florence Wallace Mathis.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, George 'Jack' Luton, brothers, Hillon Mathis, Clarence Mathis, Ryman Mathis, Carmel Mathis, George, Mathis, Jr., and Joshua Mathis, sisters, Telitha Wallace, Dorothy Williams, and Bernice Mathis.
Survivors include her children, Dwight Luton (Jean), Clarksville, TN, Wesley Luton (Thresea), Bumpus Mills, TN, Kimberley Crain (Darrell), Bumpus Mills, TN, 12 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 10 am Thursday at Anglin Funeral Home with her grandson, Jordan Crain officiating. Burial will follow at the Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 pm on Wednesday. Grandsons and family will serve as pallbearers.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 28, 2019