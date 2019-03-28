Services
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
931-645-6435
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Resources
Eugene Davis Obituary
Eugene Davis

Clarksville - Age 65, passed away March 20, 2019 at his residence. He was born February 6, 1954 in Clarksville, Tn. to Robert Eugene Davis and Fannie Mae Davis. He was educated in the Clarksville School System and a member of St. Bethlehem Baptist Church. He was honorably discharged from the Army. Eugene was employed by A.O. Smith Company for over 20 years. He is survived by wife, Joyce Donley, children, siblings, a host of other relatives & friends.

Visitation Thursday 2-6, visitation Friday 11-12 with funeral to follow at Hooker Funeral Home. Burial in Ky. Veterans Cemetery West. Hooker Funeral Home.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2019
