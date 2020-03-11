|
Eula Garner Dowdy
Clarksville - Eula Garner Dowdy, of Clarksville, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at Tennova Healthcare.
Eula was born in Montgomery County, TN, to the late Edd McNeece and Estell Neal McNeece. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Herschel Dowdy.
Mrs. Dowdy taught 12 years in the classroom in Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools and also served as a Clarksville-Montgomery County School Board Member for 28 years. Clarksville Rotary Club honored Herschel and Eula with the Service Above Self Award in 2000. She and Herschel were honored as Tennessee Foster Parents of the year in 2006 and also Foster Parents of the year in Montgomery and Stewart Counties. Heritage Bank awards scholarships in the name of a community member who has had an impact on education. The Montgomery County honoree for 2015 was Eula Dowdy.
Eula and Herschel served as a Resource Parents for the Tennessee Department of Children's services for 27 years. They accepted any child who needed a home where she provided quality care for each one and touched many young lives with warmth and caring hearts.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, March 13, at 11:00 AM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Pat Van Dyke officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, March 12, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, and Friday, March 13, from 10:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Eula is survived by her children, McNeece (Kim) Dowdy, Richard, Phillip, Paxton, Andrea, Rebecca, McKenzie, Sarah, and Victoria; brother, Jimmy McNeece; and four grandchildren, Jennifer Dowdy, Rob Casillas, Austin Dowdy, and James Frazier IV.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Assisting Community Together - Community Advisory Board (ACT-CAB), 350 Pageant Lane, Suite 401, Clarksville, TN 37040.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020