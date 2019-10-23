|
|
Eula Petrie
Clarksville - Age 79 of Clarksville passed away Monday, October 21, 2019. Visitation Friday, October 25, 2019 2:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7 :00 p.m. Funeral service 12:00 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Riverview Cemetery.
She was born December 18, 1939 in Phenix City, AL to Willis Battle and Mamie Howard Battle, she is preceded in death by her son, Owen Petrie and her parents.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories husband, Phil Petrie, Sr; sons, Phil (Shelia) Petrie, Jr and Willis Petrie all of Clarksville, TN and 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019