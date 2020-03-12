|
|
Eunice Jackson Melton
Clarksville, TN - Eunice Jackson Melton, age 76, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Tennova Healthcare.
Eunice was born February 1, 1944 in Nashville, TN, to the late Luther Jackson and Beatrice Cole Jackson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Doyle Mason Melton; daughter, Phillis Melton Smith; two brothers, George Jackson and Billy Jackson; and two sisters, Fay Nichols and Shirley York.
Mrs. Melton loved making crafts and gardening. She was a member of McAdoo Cumberland Presbyterian Church and a mail carrier for the US Postal Service. Eunice was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, March 14, at 11:00 AM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Jason Sage officiating. Entombment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, March 13, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, and Saturday, March 14, from 10:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Eunice is survived by her son, Darrell (Kim) Melton; two brothers, Roger (Robin) Jackson and Terry Jackson; two sisters, Judy Lindsey and Anita Justice (John Kokoski); four grandchildren, Mason Melton, Denton Melton, Charmaine Smith, and Robert Smith; two sisters-in-law, Mary Jo Jackson and Nancy (John) Rinehart; and brother-in-law, Eddie Nichols.
Pallbearers will be Mason Melton, Denton Melton, Justin Short, Joshua Jackson, Kris Justice, and Brandon Paty.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 220 Great Circle Road, Nashville, TN 37228; or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020