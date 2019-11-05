Services
Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View
6316 Highway 41A
Pleasant View, TN 37146
(615) 746-4433
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
1935 - 2019
Clarksville - Age 84, passed away at home on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

She was born May 11, 1935 in Springfield, Tennessee to Rayburn and Frances Gower. She was the widow of Teddy R. Blessing who preceded her in death in 2003.

Evelyn is survived by her two sisters, Sue Naron and Ruby Jinnett; her 5 children and their wives, Jerry and Shelly Blessing, Ray and Sandy Blessing, David and Felicia Blessing, Randy and Kim Blessing, and Linda Blessing; 15 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service in memory of Evelyn will be held at 1:00PM Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View with Rev. Craig Cross and Rev. George Adir officiating. Interment will follow at RestHaven Memorial Garden in Clarksville.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 3-8:00PM, Thursday, November 7th, and again on Friday, November 8th, beginning at 11:00AM until the hour of service at 1:00PM.

In lieu of flowers, those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Evelyn to the Walton's Chapel United Methodist Church, 2821 North Hinton Road, Clarksville, TN 37043.

For full obituary please see www.austinandbell.com

AUSTIN & BELL FUNERAL HOME in Pleasant View is in charge of these arrangements.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
