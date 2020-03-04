|
Evelyn Mathis
Erin - Mary Evelyn Mathis, age 102 of Erin, TN, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at Houston County Community Hospital.
A celebration of her life will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at the chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. Garrett Milliken and Bro. Terry Mathis officiating. Burial will follow in Lockhart Cemetery.
The Mathis family will receive friends on Thursday from 2:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., and again from 8:00 a.m. until the hour of service Friday morning.
Evelyn entered this life on August 27, 1917 in Illinois, daughter to the late Looney and Nettie Clark Reynolds. Evelyn was a member of Campground Cumberland Presbyterian Church where she served as her Sunday school teacher, and she was a church elder. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, cooking, and traveling.
In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by Albert Mathis; son, James C. Mathis, and siblings.
Survivors include her loving daughter, Patsy (Matthew) Mullins; brother, Dean Reynolds; daughter-in-law, Sharon Mathis; grandchildren, Pagent Mathis, Chucky Mathis, Samantha (Nathan) Walker, Myra (Eddie) McKinley, Ricky (Elizabeth) Mullins; six great-grandchildren, and six great great-grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers will be David Britt, Terry Reynolds, Cory Pllieger, Richard Mullins, Christopher Walker, and Britt Reynolds.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Kim McClain for the devoted care and Tennessee Quality Home Health and Hospice for their compassion and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lockhart Cemetery, C/O Terry Mathis, 4240 Buckeye Rd, Cumberland City, TN, 37050.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, (931) 289-4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020