Services
Nave Funeral Homes, Inc.
11 West Main Street
Erin, TN 37061
(931) 289-4277
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Nave Funeral Homes, Inc.
11 West Main Street
Erin, TN 37061
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Nave Funeral Homes, Inc.
11 West Main Street
Erin, TN 37061
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Nave Funeral Homes, Inc.
11 West Main Street
Erin, TN 37061
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Mathis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Mathis


1917 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Mathis Obituary
Evelyn Mathis

Erin - Mary Evelyn Mathis, age 102 of Erin, TN, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at Houston County Community Hospital.

A celebration of her life will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at the chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. Garrett Milliken and Bro. Terry Mathis officiating. Burial will follow in Lockhart Cemetery.

The Mathis family will receive friends on Thursday from 2:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., and again from 8:00 a.m. until the hour of service Friday morning.

Evelyn entered this life on August 27, 1917 in Illinois, daughter to the late Looney and Nettie Clark Reynolds. Evelyn was a member of Campground Cumberland Presbyterian Church where she served as her Sunday school teacher, and she was a church elder. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, cooking, and traveling.

In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by Albert Mathis; son, James C. Mathis, and siblings.

Survivors include her loving daughter, Patsy (Matthew) Mullins; brother, Dean Reynolds; daughter-in-law, Sharon Mathis; grandchildren, Pagent Mathis, Chucky Mathis, Samantha (Nathan) Walker, Myra (Eddie) McKinley, Ricky (Elizabeth) Mullins; six great-grandchildren, and six great great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers will be David Britt, Terry Reynolds, Cory Pllieger, Richard Mullins, Christopher Walker, and Britt Reynolds.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Kim McClain for the devoted care and Tennessee Quality Home Health and Hospice for their compassion and support.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lockhart Cemetery, C/O Terry Mathis, 4240 Buckeye Rd, Cumberland City, TN, 37050.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, (931) 289-4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nave Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now