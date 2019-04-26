|
Evelyn Maxine Haley
Clarksville - Evelyn Maxine Haley, age 90, of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Spring Meadows Healthcare Center.
Evelyn was born September 14, 1928, in Gibson County, TN, to the late John Brawner and Effie Perry Brawner. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Art Haley; three brothers; and one sister.
She was a member of Northeast Baptist Church.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, April 26, at 5:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Andy Hollis officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, April 26, from 2:00 PM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Evelyn is survived by four children, Kay (Gary) Tarpley, Phil (Bobbi) Haley, David (Patty) Haley, and Gary Haley; four grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the loving and caring staff at Spring Meadows Healthcare Center.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2019