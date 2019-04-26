Services
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
5:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Haley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Maxine Haley


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Evelyn Maxine Haley Obituary
Evelyn Maxine Haley

Clarksville - Evelyn Maxine Haley, age 90, of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Spring Meadows Healthcare Center.

Evelyn was born September 14, 1928, in Gibson County, TN, to the late John Brawner and Effie Perry Brawner. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Art Haley; three brothers; and one sister.

She was a member of Northeast Baptist Church.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, April 26, at 5:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Andy Hollis officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, April 26, from 2:00 PM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.

Evelyn is survived by four children, Kay (Gary) Tarpley, Phil (Bobbi) Haley, David (Patty) Haley, and Gary Haley; four grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the loving and caring staff at Spring Meadows Healthcare Center.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now