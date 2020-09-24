1/1
Everee Lane
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Everee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Everee Lane

Dover - Mrs. Everee Lane, 90 of Dover, was called home Monday September 21, 2020, at Tennova Healthcare, Clarksville, TN. She was born January 23, 1930 in Dover, TN daughter of the late Thomas and Gertrude Atkins McGovern. Everee was a beautician and a member of Bear Springs Baptist Church.

In addition of her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, J.C. Lane; brothers, Brandon (Thelma) McGovern, Bradford (Ora Lee) McGovern; sisters, Ellen Rose McGovern, Lizzie Lee (Ray) Earhart, Margaret (Willard) Melton, Susie Mae (Corbett) Wallace, Georgia (Clinton) Harrison, Lillian Irene McGovern, Lela (Clarence) Mathis, Isabell (Tom) Milliken, Bertie Beatrice McGovern; brother-in-law, John Butler.

She is survived by her sister Mary Josephine Butler, South Carolina and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery, Indian Mound, TN with Bro. William Gray officiating. The family kindly requests you wear a mask. Everee's nieces and nephews will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Good Samaritans, Dover, TN or the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are entrusted to Anglin Funeral Home, Dover, TN. Online Condolences may be made at www.anglinfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Fairview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anglin Funeral Home, Inc. - Dover
402 Donelson Parkway
Dover, TN 37058
(931) 232-5454
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anglin Funeral Home, Inc. - Dover

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved