Everee Lane
Dover - Mrs. Everee Lane, 90 of Dover, was called home Monday September 21, 2020, at Tennova Healthcare, Clarksville, TN. She was born January 23, 1930 in Dover, TN daughter of the late Thomas and Gertrude Atkins McGovern. Everee was a beautician and a member of Bear Springs Baptist Church.
In addition of her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, J.C. Lane; brothers, Brandon (Thelma) McGovern, Bradford (Ora Lee) McGovern; sisters, Ellen Rose McGovern, Lizzie Lee (Ray) Earhart, Margaret (Willard) Melton, Susie Mae (Corbett) Wallace, Georgia (Clinton) Harrison, Lillian Irene McGovern, Lela (Clarence) Mathis, Isabell (Tom) Milliken, Bertie Beatrice McGovern; brother-in-law, John Butler.
She is survived by her sister Mary Josephine Butler, South Carolina and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery, Indian Mound, TN with Bro. William Gray officiating. The family kindly requests you wear a mask. Everee's nieces and nephews will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Good Samaritans, Dover, TN or the American Cancer Society
.
Arrangements are entrusted to Anglin Funeral Home, Dover, TN. Online Condolences may be made at www.anglinfuneralhome.com