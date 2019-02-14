|
|
Everett Brascoe Bennett, Jr.
Clarksville - Age 69, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at his home.
Born July 2, 1949 in Franklin, Ky to the late Everett B. and Francis Brown Bennett.
He is survived by wife, Judy Bennett; sons, Jim Bennett of Brentwood, Tim (Carla) Spurlock and grandson, Niq Spurlock of Gallatin; brother, Mark (Julia) Bennett of Portland.
Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Feb 16, 2019 from 1 till 3 p.m. at Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2019