Evert L. Lee



Cunningham - Evert L. Lee, age 90, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 9, 2019, while surrounded by his loving family at his home in Cunningham.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with the Rev. James Green officiating. He will be laid to rest at Pleasant View Cemetery.



The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and 12 noon until the hour of service Tuesday at the funeral home.



Evert was born on January 13, 1929 in Houston County, Tennessee to the late James Henry Lee and Nina May Norris Lee. He was a logger by trade and dearly loved his late wife, Joyce Baggett Lee, with whom he has been reunited. He was also preceded by his sons, Andy and David Lee.



Survivors include his children, Elizabeth Weatherford (Roger), Kathi Belt (Gene), Darlene Shaw (JR), James E. Lee (Monica), Neal Lee (Debbie), Glen Lee, Bryan Lee, Chris Lee, Curt Lee (Johnna); and brothers, Enoust and Willard Lee. He was "Pappy" to his seventeen grandchildren, twenty five great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren and was so proud of each and every one.



Evert's sons and grandsons will serve as pallbearers.



Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 11, 2019