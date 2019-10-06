Services
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Faith Ellen Huffman


1937 - 2019
Faith Ellen Huffman Obituary
Faith Ellen Huffman

Clarksville - Faith Ellen Huffman, age 82, of Clarksville, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019, at Signature Healthcare.

Faith was born June 28, 1937, to the late John Marvin Hart and Dorothy Hannah Frye Hart.

Faith worked for Olan Mills. She was a loving mother, a great cook, a church choir director, and was always involved with her love of music.

In keeping with Faith's wishes, no public service is planned, and her remains are to be cremated. Interment will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

Faith is survived by her son, Joseph Dale Huffman of Clarksville; and several other relatives.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2019
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2019
