Services
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Life Point Church
1915 Rossview Road
Clarksville, TN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Life Point Church
1915 Rossview Road
Clarksville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fantaysia Northington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fantaysia Northington


1998 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fantaysia Northington Obituary
Fantaysia Northington

Clarksville - Age 21 of Clarksville passed away Friday, December 6, 2019. Visitation Friday, December 20, 2019 12:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home and 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Life Point Church 1915 Rossview Road Clarksville, TN 37043. Celebration of Life 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Life Point Church. Interment Riverview Cemetery.

She was born February 26, 1998 in Clarksville to Talitha (Duckworth) Wilson and Gary J. Northington. She was a 2016 graduate Clarksville High School and a Senior at University of Tennessee, majoring in Kinesiology.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories, parents, Talitha (Jerome) Wilson and Gary Northington all of Clarksville, TN; sisters, Fashanti Northington, Gariyanna Kelly, both of Clarksville, TN and Anya Williams, Chesapeake, VA; brother, GaVarion Northington, Hopkinsville, KY; grandparents, Georgia Jones, Ava Northington, Gale Bryant, Eddie (Faye) Willis and Don Killabrew; beloved friend, Colby Burgess and a host of aunts, uncles, host of family and friends.

Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fantaysia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -