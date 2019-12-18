|
Fantaysia Northington
Clarksville - Age 21 of Clarksville passed away Friday, December 6, 2019. Visitation Friday, December 20, 2019 12:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home and 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Life Point Church 1915 Rossview Road Clarksville, TN 37043. Celebration of Life 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Life Point Church. Interment Riverview Cemetery.
She was born February 26, 1998 in Clarksville to Talitha (Duckworth) Wilson and Gary J. Northington. She was a 2016 graduate Clarksville High School and a Senior at University of Tennessee, majoring in Kinesiology.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories, parents, Talitha (Jerome) Wilson and Gary Northington all of Clarksville, TN; sisters, Fashanti Northington, Gariyanna Kelly, both of Clarksville, TN and Anya Williams, Chesapeake, VA; brother, GaVarion Northington, Hopkinsville, KY; grandparents, Georgia Jones, Ava Northington, Gale Bryant, Eddie (Faye) Willis and Don Killabrew; beloved friend, Colby Burgess and a host of aunts, uncles, host of family and friends.
Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019