Felecia Bagwell
Clarksville - Age 57 of Clarksville passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020. Visitation Friday, February 21, 2020 12:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at City of Faith Church in Springfield, TN. Interment Resthaven Memorial Gardens. She was born January 29, 1963 in Clarksville to Clarence Jones and Lena Carolyn Bagwell Crockett. She preceded in death by her brother, LeVerne Bagwell. She was a Director at Head Start. She leaves to cherish her memories daughters, Brittany Elliott-Darroux and LaShiuna (David) Adams; mother, Lena Crockett; sisters, Janice Richard, Melissa ( B.Ray) Harrell, April Crockett and Tamika (Kelvin) Bennett; brother, Rodriquez "Rico" Bagwell all of Clarksville, TN; aunts, Linda Terry, Annett Norfleet, Minnie Watkins and Bertha Norfleet; uncles, Authur Bagwell and Charles (Nora) Norfleet 4 grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020