First Sgt (Ret) John Brandenburg



Clarksville - First Sgt (Ret) John Brandenburg, 57, of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Skyline Medical Center. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Full Military Honors to follow.



The family will receive friends Saturday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.



John entered into this life on December 5, 1961, in Oelwein, Iowa, son of the late, Robert and Joanne Gigle Brandenburg. He was a Retired Veteran of the United States Army and was currently a civilian contractor for AECOM, working as a technical helicopter inspector at Ft. Campbell. John enjoyed fishing and was an active lifetime member of the NRA.



Survivors include his companion, Lorna Caudill; children, Cameron Brandenburg, Courtney (Cody) Warren, Amber Brandenburg, and Autumn (Dillon) Walton; mother of his children, Christina Ralph; brother, Robert Brandenburg; sisters, Victoria Jarchow, and Jolene Brandenburg; grandchildren Cayden Warren, Colton Warren, and Remington Walton.



In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the NRA Foundation, 11250 Waples Mills Road, Fairfax, VA 22030 or the , PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675. Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 9, 2019