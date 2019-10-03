|
|
First Sgt (Ret) John Edward Bender III
Clarksville -
First Sgt (Ret) John Edward Bender III, 67, of Clarksville, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Jeter, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Marion United Methodist Church with Full Military Honors.
The family will receive friends Friday, October 4, 2019 from 2 to 7 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and again on Saturday from 12 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
John entered this life on August 20, 1952, in Baltimore, MD son of the late, John and Inez Russeller Bender, Jr. He was a Retired Veteran of the United States Army and a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Danny Seifort, and granddaughter, Chelsey Herrell.
Survivors include his wife, Yvonne Greene Bender; son, Billy (Jennifer) Haynes; daughters, Shelly Bender, Kelly (Mike) Friedmann, Amy (Tommy) Durrer, and Kristi Ogburn; grandchildren, Devyn Bender, Jenna Friedmann, Brookelynn Aanerud, Jacob Friedmann, Brenna Borsetti, Cheyenne Durrer, Thomas Durrer, James Haynes, Wayne Bowden, Randolph Bowden, Thomas Ogburn, Jr., four great-grandchildren; sisters, Irene Baranowski, Sue Burns, and Barbara (Mack) Smith, and brother, Robert (Mona) Bender.
In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Leukemia Foundation or .
Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Oct. 3, 2019