McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Flora Perry


1922 - 2020
Flora Perry Obituary
Flora Perry

Clarksville - Flora Bernice Wall Perry, age 97, of Clarksville, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at Tennessee State Veterans Home.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Kail officiating. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020, and again from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home on Monday. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

Flora entered into this life on November 2, 1922, in Big Rock, TN to the late James "Jim" Crow and Annie Mildred Wall. She was one of twelve children. She retired from Victory Cleaners after twenty years. She was a member of Crossland Avenue Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James William Perry; granddaughter, Cynthia "Cindy" Nunn.

Survivors include her sons, Kirby (Rhea) Perry and Gary (Dorothy) Perry; brother, Eddie Wall; sister, Mary Devers; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Jeremy Davis, Chris Carnall, Robert Perry, Gary Perry, Doug Nunn, Larry Wall, Steve Wall, Barry Devers, and Jerry Devers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to clarksvilleurbanministries.com in her honor.

Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020
