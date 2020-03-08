|
|
Florencio "Larry" San Nicolas
Clarksville - Florencio "Larry" San Nicolas, age 86, of Clarksville, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at his residence.
Florencio was born March 13, 1933, in Asan, Guam, to the late Vincente Taijito San Nicolas and Carmen Santos Mendiola. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Marie Elizabeth San Nicolas; second wife, Rita Evangelista San Nicolas; son, Lawrence Joseph San Nicolas; grandson, Preston Kalani Lee; and great granddaughter, Ariyana Nazari; ten brothers; and five sisters.
Mr. San Nicolas was a US Army veteran and worked civil service within the Education Center.
Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, March 11, at 1:00 PM, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, with Father Julian Ibemere officiating. Entombment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 11, from 11:00 AM until the hour of service, at the church.
Florencio is survived by five sons, Ignacio San Nicolas, Paul (Laura) San Nicolas, Reuben San Nicolas, Peter (Barbara) Evangelista, and Pat Duenas; three daughters, Rose Scholl (Steve Runyon), Lola (Ben) Maratita, and Lou (Frank) Santos; 20 grandchildren; 44 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Florencio's grandsons, Michael San Nicolas, Mitchell San Nicolas, Brandon Lee, Dustin Duenas, Jayden Santos, and Joseph Guererro.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020