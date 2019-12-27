Resources
Fowler Lamar Goodowens

Fowler Lamar Goodowens Obituary
Fowler Lamar Goodowens

Adams - Fowler Lamar Goodowens, 81, of Adams, TN, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at AHC of Clarksville.

Fowler was born November 27, 1938, in Ft. Benning, GA to the late Rudolph Lamar Goodowens and Mary Lou Kelly Goodowens.

Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, December 30, 2019, at 8:45 a.m. at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel with Rev. Lisa Martin officiating. Burial will be at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, KY with full military honors rendered. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and Monday, December 30, 2019, from 8:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Fowler was a retired Lt. Col. with the U.S. Army, having served two tours in Vietnam. He received several awards during his career including the Silver Star for gallantry, Distinguished Flying Cross for heroism, three Bronze Stars for valor, Army Commendation Medal, six Purple Hearts, and Soldier's Medal.

Fowler is survived by his wife, Betty Jane Fields Goodowens; three sons, Steven Lamar (Mark) Goodowens, CSM (Ret.) Fowler "Sonny" Lamar (Amy) Goodowens II, and Seth Michael (Elizabeth) Goodowens; daughter, Patricia Ann Goodowens; two brothers, James Bruce Goodowens and Kelly Goodowens; and five grandchildren, Fowler Kelly Goodowens, Lily Kathleen Goodowens, Seth Michael Goodowens Jr., Breanna Sue Goodowens, and Lydia Jane Goodowens.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Joe Fields, Jim Fields, Myron Fields, Todd Fields, Randy Fields, Jody Fields, Chris Fields, and Mark Harrison.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
