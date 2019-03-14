|
|
Frances Ann Phillips
Vestavia Hills, AL - Frances Ann Bundrant Phillips, 73 was born May 25, 1945 in Waynesboro, TN the daughter of the late John Rex Bundrant and Leva Frances Walker Bundrant. Mrs. Phillips departed this life in her home on Sunday, March 10, 2019 in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.
On May 2, 1969 she was married to the love of her life for almost 50 years, James Noel Phillips. She was a dedicated teacher in the Montgomery county school system. The past 5 years she was a member of Shades Mountain Baptist Church in Vestavia Hills, AL and prior to relocating to Vestavia Hills she was a member of First Baptist Church in Clarksville, TN. She is survived by her husband James Noel Phillips of Vestavia Hills, AL, two daughters, Melody Phillips Creasy and husband Logan of Homewood, AL and Jamie Phillips Durant and husband Jason of Troy, AL, grandchildren, Gracen Creasy, Samantha Creasy, Hayden Creasy, Piper Creasy, Paisley Durant, Judson Durant, and Freeman Durant, brother, William Bundrant of Smyrna, TN, and a sister, Gail Bundrant Rogers of Munfordville, KY.
Services will be Friday, March 15, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Shackelford Funeral Directors Chapel in Waynesboro, TN with Rev. Jason Durant and Rev. Logan Creasy officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery, Waynesboro.
Visitation will be Friday at 11 am, 2 hours prior to services at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers Ann's family requests donations be made in her memory to:
Troy Church's Missions Fund , P.O. Box 84, Troy, AL 36081.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2019