Frances Grizzard
1935 - 2020
Frances Grizzard

Clarksville -

Frances Loneta Bowles Grizzard, age 84, of Clarksville passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at Dotsonville Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Tom Hughes officiating.

Frances was born on November 22, 1935 in Montgomery County, TN to the late James A. Bowles, Sr. and Mary Steiner Bowles. She was a member of Dotsonville Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Renee Stagner; brother, J.A. Bowles, and sisters, Katherine Sanders, Shelia Baggett, and Mildred Smith.

Survivors include her husband, James Oakley "Bill" Grizzard; sons, Ronald (Karen) Grizzard, Calvin (Donna) Grizzard; son-in-law, Jeff Stagner; grandchildren, Ericka Grizzard, Lauren Grizzard, Jared Stagner, Nicole Stagner, Sarah Grizzard, and Avery Grizzard; great-granddaughter, Oakleigh Stagner; brother, Frank Bowles; sisters, Augusta Smith, Onia Miller, Joyce Sawyer, and Jane Snider.

Family will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com.






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Sep. 22 to Sep. 25, 2020.
September 23, 2020
Dwayne Miller
Family
