Frances Jean Wills Wall
Clarksville - Mrs. Frances Jean Wills Wall, 81, passed into her eternal life on November 19, 2019. Frances was born in Eastaboga, Alabama to the late Willie Wills Jr. and Rosa E. Wills. She was the first of seven children.Frances accepted Christ at an early age and joined the Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church in Eastaboga, Alabama. She continued her membership there until she moved to North Carolina to continue her education. She later united with Immaculate Conception Church in Clarksville, Tennessee. Mrs. Wall was educated in the Talladega County (Alabama) School System, and graduated from Talladega County Training School in Talladega. She pursued her post-secondary education at Community Hospital School of Nursing in Wilmington, North Carolina where she received her diploma to become a Registered Nurse (RN). She, also, attended Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee. After completing Nursing School, she began her career as a staff nurse at Lloyd Nolan Hospital in Bessemer, Alabama. She continued her nursing career at Western Eastern State Hospital in Hopkinsville, Kentucky and later served in the intensive care unit at Blanchard Army Community Hospital in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, where she retired. Mrs. Wall held several memberships to include St. Thomas Foundation and the American Association of Critical Care Nurses, where she served in various leadership roles such as Nominating Committee, Treasurer, President-Elect, and President of the Mid-Cumberland Chapter. She was also a member of the American Nurses Association and Kentucky Nurses Association. Among her many achievements was being listed as a noteworthy nurse by Marquis Who's Who. Frances married the late Cecil Wall, Jr. of Fort Campbell, Kentucky and has one daughter, Cecilia Elise Wall Coleman. She leaves to cherish her precious, loving memories a dear, faithful daughter Cecilia Elise Wall Coleman (Jessie) of Clarksville, Tennessee; siblings, Dorothy Wills of Eastaboga, Alabama; W. Emma Wills of Washington, DC; Marvin Wills of Eastaboga, Alabama; Dr. Cornelia Wills of Nashville, Tennessee; sisters-in-law Cora N. Wills of Anniston, Alabama; Mary S. Wills of Eastaboga, Alabama; and, a host of nieces, nephews cousins, and friends. Mrs. Wall was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Wall, Jr.; parents, Willie Wills, Jr., and Rosa Lee Wills; brothers, William H. Wills (Anniston, Alabama); Lester Wills (Eastaboga, Alabama). Public viewing will be Friday, November 29, 2019 from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Hooker Funeral Home, 723 Franklin Street, Clarksville, Tennessee 37040; rosary ceremony is from 6:30-7:00. The Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, November 30, at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 709 Franklin Street, Clarksville, Tennessee, 37040. Public viewing prior to the service from 9:30-10:30. Interment is 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 2, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Hooker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019