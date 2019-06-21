Services
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-1562
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Clarksville - Frances Louise Karns, age 87 of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, June 19th, 2019 at Clarksville Nursing and Rehabilitation. A Celebration of Life service for Frances will be Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home with Greg Smith officiating. Burial will follow beside her husband at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 PM and again on Sunday from 12 NOON until the time of service. She was born on January 12, 1932 to the late Marvin and Ester Hodges Baggett. Frances worked as a teacher's aid at Montgomery Central Elementary School and was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Carl Karns and her son, Bobby Karns. Frances is survived by her sons, Tommy (Cathy) Karns and Dale Karns; her daughters, Debbie Murphy, Cheryl (David) Yarbrough, and Jennifer (Jim) Smullins; her grandchildren, Stephanie Steinsultz, Suzanne Wolard, Matthew Karns, Chris Murphy, Adam Murphy, Amiee Abbitt, Jeremy Murphy, Derrick Yarbrough, Britney Peterson, Casey Haines, Zachary Smullins; and 18 great-grandchildren.

Please visit Frances's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com to share a memory with her family.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on June 21, 2019
