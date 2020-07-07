Frances Moore
Clarksville - Frances Moore, of Clarksville, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at her residence.
Frances was born July 6, 1931, in Clarksville, TN, to the late James Moore and Nettie Dean Moore. She was also preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.
Mrs. Moore worked for the Civil Service. She was a 1950 graduate of Clarksville High School.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 8, at 2:00 PM, at Greenwood Cemetery, with Bro. Louie Montoya officiating.
Frances is survived by her son, Danny (Vicky) Kroeger; two daughters, Jackie Kroeger and Tammy (Steve) Hutcheson; seven grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com
.