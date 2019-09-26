|
Frances Schwartz
Clarksville - Frances Boring Schwartz, age 80, of Clarksville, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at New Providence United Methodist Church with Rev. B.J Brack and Rev. Jodi McBryant officiating.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and again on Saturday from 12 p.m. until the hour of service at the church.
Frances entered into this life on March 6, 1939 in Nashville, TN to the late Stanford and Mary Frances Boring. She was a member of New Providence United Methodist Church and worked as a teacher and Guidance Counselor with Montgomery County Schools for over 30 years.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Gordon Schwartz; sons, Bob (Laura) Abraham, and Michael (Amy) Abraham; children by marriage, Kimberly Cecile Erikson, Marcia Ann Schwartz, Carl Gavin (Robin) Schwartz, Eric Mason (Alana) Schwartz; sister, Anne (Irv) Staats; grandchildren, Matthew, Elizabeth, John, Blake, and Morgan Abraham, and Liam Schwartz, Chelsea Rains and Alyssa Schwartz; nieces, Mary (Herb) Rivera, and Amy (Gary) Austin, and nephew, Scott (Lisa) Little; five great-grandchildren
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to or New Providence United Methodist Church. Special thank you to Right at Home and AseraCare Nursing Staff. Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019